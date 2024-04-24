Source: A Penalty for the Poor: VP Chiwenga’s Threat to Money Changers Reveals a Deeper Problem
For many Zimbabweans, money changers provide a vital service, enabling them to access cash in a country where liquidity is scarce. With the economy in shambles, people are forced to find alternative ways to survive, and money changers fill this gap. However, instead of addressing the root causes of this problem, the government chooses to criminalize those who are simply trying to make a living.
This approach is not new. Our government has a history of penalizing the poor for being poor. From the demolition of informal homes to the crackdown on street vendors, the message is clear – if you’re poor, you’re a problem. The VP’s threat to money changers is just another example of this mentality.
But what’s even more disturbing is the language used by the VP. “We wouldn’t want you to end up being crippled after being attacked” is a thinly veiled threat of violence. This kind of language is not only unacceptable but also reveals a deep-seated disdain for the poor. It’s as if they’re seen as lesser human beings, deserving of punishment for their circumstances.
This attitude is not unique to our government. It’s a global problem, where the poor are often blamed for their poverty. In the US, for example, politicians often talk about the “undeserving poor,” implying that those who are struggling are somehow to blame for their situation. This kind of language perpetuates a cycle of shame and stigma, making it even harder for people to escape poverty.
But the truth is, poverty is not a personal failing; it’s a systemic problem. It’s the result of policies that prioritize the wealthy over the poor, that ignore the needs of the most vulnerable, and that perpetuate inequality. And until we address these underlying issues, we’ll continue to see people struggling to survive.
So, what’s the solution? First, we need to recognize that poverty is a structural problem, not a personal failing. We need to acknowledge that people are not poor because they’re lazy or stupid, but because of a complex web of factors, including policy decisions, historical injustices, and systemic inequalities.
Second, we need to start addressing the root causes of poverty, not just its symptoms. This means investing in education, healthcare, and social services that support the most vulnerable. It means implementing policies that promote economic equality, like progressive taxation and labor rights. And it means holding our leaders accountable for their actions, not just their words.
Finally, we need to change our language and our attitude towards the poor. We need to recognize that everyone deserves dignity and respect, regardless of their circumstances. We need to stop blaming the poor for their poverty and start working towards a more just and equitable society.
VP Chiwenga’s threat to money changers is not just a mistake; it’s a symptom of a deeper problem – a penalizing attitude towards the poor. Until we address this attitude and the systemic issues that perpetuate poverty, we’ll continue to see people struggling to survive. It’s time for a change, and it starts with recognizing the dignity and worth of every human being, regardless of their circumstances.
Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo || Writer || Social Justice Activist
