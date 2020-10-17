Source: ‘Women in time to come will do much’: Congregatio Jesu in Zimbabwe | Global Sisters Report

Venerable Mary Ward (1585-1645) was convinced that “women in time to come will do much.” These were the words of a woman who lived at a time when women were not seen to even have the ability to comprehend spirituality, let alone become leaders. She believed in the capacity of women, through education, to make a huge difference for the common good.

I got to know the Mary Ward Sisters (in Zimbabwe, the Congregatio Jesu sisters are better known as Mary Ward Sisters) through my uncle, who was a Jesuit. The way the sisters prayed together and helped marginalized people in society by empowering them through education — that really caught my eye. I was so excited at the thought of joining a community where I could be that close to people, and loved being a part of it.

Our first sisters came from Germany to Zimbabwe in 1951, and I am so grateful to those brave and courageous women who took risks to begin this beautiful mission in Zimbabwe. I acknowledge and respect the Mary Ward Sisters’ education — past and present education — for their commitment and love for people and all creation. And I appreciate the benefactors who provided the financial and moral support needed to continue our mission in Zimbabwe. And I am delighted that we are starting a new mission in Mozambique!

Currently a lot of our focus is in working collaboratively with the government and with nongovernmental organizations, or NGOs, in caring for the environment, protecting children, combating human trafficking and providing education — recently education — in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Ward’s rich legacy inspires us today to be “seekers of truth and doers of justice,” in all our ministries.

In education ministry, we collaborate with others to bring the Gospel to life in the church and in society. Education is a vital part of this mission — a way of promoting full human formation, spiritual growth and freedom. Holistic education liberates, empowers and motivates students to use their individual gifts with confidence, creativity and generosity, in loving service. At St. Ignatius College, Chishawasha, we run a hostel for girls in forms 5 and 6. We empower these young women to be leaders within the society and church, by developing their professional skills.

We provide education for young people who are often deprived of the opportunity of an education. We also pay fees for poor children who otherwise would not be able to go to school, assisting them up to university level. A year ago, I was walking outside the gate of Mary Ward Primary School in Mbizo, Kwekwe, when some kids waved at me and shouted, “Mary Ward Super.” I waved back and thanked them!

In our health ministries, we serve as nurses, midwives, hospital administrators, HIV/AIDS counselors and health educators; one sister is a national health coordinator for the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference or ZCBC. Some of our sisters are on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other tropical diseases like malaria, typhoid and cholera. They are involved in outreach programs on HIV/AIDS and cervical cancer.

They go out to where the needy people are, providing health and environmental education, and nutritional feeding to undernourished children and adults. Our two clinics do not charge fees to people living in poverty. Our Waiting Mothers’ Shelter provides the local pregnant women with medical care before labor starts. This helps reduce maternal deaths, as more women are now able to deliver at the clinic rather than at their rural homes. Once I asked a woman why she came to this clinic from 100 km (62 miles) away. She said, “It’s the way the staff treats the patients; we feel respected here.”