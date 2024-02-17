Youths ready for 21st February celebrations 

Cde Machakaire, who was in Masvingo to assess the state of preparedness at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre, said preparations for the National Youth Day were almost 80 percent complete.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

IT is all system go for the National Youth Day celebrations set for February 21 at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo, Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire has said.

President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour for the commemorations which will be held under the theme: “Positioning youth empowerment and development towards Vision 2030.”

Cde Machakaire, who was in Masvingo to assess the state of preparedness at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre, said preparations for the National Youth Day were almost 80 percent complete.

“We are here to prepare ourselves for the National Youth Day celebrations. We expect to finalise our preparations on Monday. We expect the youth of Zimbabwe to come in their numbers to interact with the President. The President will have a full package for the youth, hence they need to come in their numbers,” said Cde Machakaire.

National Youth Day is celebrated annually on February 21 and the national celebrations are being hosted outside the capital Harare in the spirit of devolution and in line with President Mnangagwa’s pronouncements that the capital city should not have a monopoly over national events.

Youths from the country’s 10 provinces will be attending the event.

The commemorations will be the first interaction meeting between the President and youths after the 2023 harmonised elections.

“We have a very important programme that is imminent and requires our utmost attention,” said Cde Machakaire. “As you might be aware, we are scheduled to jointly host the National Youth Day with the Ministry of Youth Development, Empowerment and Vocational Training.”

A 20-year-old man from Hatcliffe, Tendai Marenga, said: “I urge the youths to go and listen to what is on offer from President Mnangagwa. I know he has a package for them.”

Youthful Member of Parliament, Cde Rutendo Mpofu, said youths must strive to be different despite their backgrounds.

“We have been given a chance by our President, His Excellency Cde E.D Mnangagwa, to represent young women in Parliament and uplift them through the President’s mantra “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”. We are extremely grateful to the heroes and heroines of this country who fought for our country’s independence,” Cde Mpofu said.

“I would like to encourage young people that it does not matter where they come from or how old they are. There are opportunities which have been put in place to leave no one and no place behind.”

Born on June 30 1999, Cde Mpofu is the youngest MP in the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe.

“Seeing younger people represented in Parliament can increase the level of political engagement of young people and their legislative representation, adding to a steady growth in the number of youth representatives,” she said.

Another youth from Waterfalls, Nyasha Zonge, said the day was meant to unpack some of the opportunities availed by the Government.

“The youth must reminisce, looking at the past to understand what it means to be a youth of Zimbabwe. What was the contribution of the youth then, to be where we are today?” he said.