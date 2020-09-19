Source: Zanu PF announces Shiri replacement | The Herald

The late Minister Shiri

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF has nominated Cde Eleven Kambizi to fill the Senate seat left vacant after the death of national hero and former Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri in July.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (zec) gazetted Zanu PF’s choice of Cde Shiri’s replacement yesterday.

Any voter wishing to object to the nomination of Cde Kambizi must lodge such objection, in writing, with the chief elections officer, at Mahachi Quantum Building, Corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, or post them to Private Bag 7782, Causeway, within 14 days.

In her official notification of the death of Cde Shiri, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba noted that the vacancy was among the party list members of the Senate. This means that the party that won the seat in the last election keeps the seat and can nominate a replacement.

Air Chief Marshal Shiri (Rtd) died of Covid-19 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

He was 65.