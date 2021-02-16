Source: Zanu PF defy COVID-19, hold elections to replace Gwaradzimba – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF yesterday claimed that all COVID-19 protocols were followed by the party when it conducted its elections to fill in the senatorial seat which was left vacant after the death of Minister of State for Manicaland province, Ellen Gwaradzimba, who succumbed to the coronavirus recently.

The elections were held on Saturday in Mutare and won resoundingly by the Zanu PF provincial vice-chairperson, Dorothy Mabika, who is a top ally of Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, government through the Health minister and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga suspended by-elections to fill in vacant seats left by MDC Alliance members of Parliament and councillors who were recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

However, the ruling Zanu PF party has continued holding elections, including the district co-ordination committee (DCC) polls a few months ago.

