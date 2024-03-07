ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide 

Source: ZETDC gets away with US$200 fine for culpable homicide -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company(ZETDC) has received a lighter sentence,  a US$200 fine, for causing the electrocution of a Buhera man on March 3, 2022.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe confirmed the case that was heard at Murambinda Magistrates Courts, and indicated that it will appeal the sentence.

The court heard that Havatendi Kangetsambo was electrocuted by exposed wire cables at a farm paddock, and died on the spot.

ZETDC, a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings, was found guilty of culpable homicide and fined.

