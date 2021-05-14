Source: Zim consulate in South Africa goes digital – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DONALD NYANDORO

THE Zimbabwe consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, will with effect from June 1, conduct online passport and birth certificate application appointments to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Appointments for passports and birth certificates will be secured via an online platform using a link on the consulate’s website.

“The consulate is taking all possible measures to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to our valued clients, as well as our staff,” the consulate said in a statement yesterday.

“All clients, who secured appointments via our WhatsApp number or e-mail address and had not yet received a confirmation date, are now being advised to use our website.”

The clearance of bodies to be buried in Zimbabwe as well as cancellation of passports and driver’s licence services will also be done online.

“Undertakers must send all their documents via email and only come to the consulate to pay and collect their letters.

“Clients, who require passport cancellations, non-impediment letters and driver’s licence services must send documents via email first and bring original documents on the day of appointment,” the notice added.

South Africa is home to over three million Zimbabweans, most of whom are not properly documented.