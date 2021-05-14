Source: ED pledges high impact community projects – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday heaped praise on his administration, claiming it was in overdrive to implement developmental projects in the country left hanging by his predecessor, the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Addressing delegates during the commissioning of Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera district yesterday, Mnangagwa said the completion of the dam was only possible during his era.

“While the dam construction started in 2016, it is only after the advent of the second republic that we saw the completion of this project,” he

said.

“Going forward, high impact and results-based community projects will continue to be implemented by my government as we accelerate development.”

The event was oversubscribed despite the current COVID-19 restrictions that prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people.

The dam, popularly known as Causeway, was constructed along Mucheke River by a Chinese engineering company, China Nachang, at a cost of US$5m.

The project was fast-tracked towards the close of Mugabe era by former Agriculture and Finance ministers Joseph Made and Patrick Chinamasa, respectively, whose farms are located near the giant water source.

“The second republic continues to implement programmes to improve the water security situation in communities through availing resources to complete the construction of dams and other water infrastructure,” Mnangagwa added.

“To this end, $10 billion for the construction of a number of dams around the country has been set aside. These include Chivhu, Semwa, Thuli-Manyange and Dande dams among others.”

Muchekeranwa Dam will sustain irrigation projects in both Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces.