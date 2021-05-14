Source: Chitungwiza woman, 2 sons up for stocktheft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mahusekwa have arrested a 37-year-old Chitungwiza woman and her two sons over a spate of stocktheft cases.

Kathrine Sikochi and her sons Takudzwa (21) and Brendon Kwendambairi (age not given) were arrested alongside Kudzanayi Gwenya (28) and Clever Sande (36) on stocktheft charges.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrests.

“Police have arrested a Chitungwiza woman and her sons who were part of a syndicate of stock thieves in Mahusekwa.

“Gwenya and Sande would steal the beasts, slaughter them at night before Sikochi and her sons ferried the meat to butcheries in Chitungwiza using a Toyota Harrier,” he said.

It is reported that on May 8, at around 11am, police received information that villagers in Pindira, under Chief Nenguwo had effected citizen’s arrest on Gwenya and Sande for stocktheft. The police attended the scene and arrested the duo.

It is reported that after interrogations, the suspects implicated Sikochi and her sons.

Police raided Sikochi’s house in Chitungwiza and arrested her and her sons after they admitted that they had sold a carcass at Knockview Butchery in Chitungwiza. Sikochi later led the police to the butchery where some meat was recovered.

Sikochi led the police to Chihoro Bridge in Chitungwiza where five cattle hides were recovered. The police impounded the suspects’ vehicle.