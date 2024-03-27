Source: Zim fall to Kenya –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mapeza complained after Zimbabwe were denied what looked like a clear penalty before tackles started flying.

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . (1)1

Kenya . . . . . . . . . . . (1)3

THE Zimbabwe senior national men’s football team yesterday suffered defeat at the hands of Kenya in an incident-filled final of the four-team tournament that also involved Zambia and hosts Malawi.

Zimbabwe overcame Zambia to make it into yesterday’s final, but after taking the lead via an own goal, the Warriors failed to take advantage with Kenya equalising just before the break.

Kenya equalised through Micheal Olunga’s header at the end of a Timbe Masuka’s cross.

He scored his second on 68 minutes completing his hat-trick in the 87th minute.

Warriors coach Norman Mapeza was sent off following a scuffle that involved players and coaches from both camps.

Mapeza complained after Zimbabwe were denied what looked like a clear penalty before tackles started flying.

Zimbabwe felt hard done by the referee’s decision after Tino Kadewere was fouled outside the box and no free-kick was given.

Minutes later, defender Teenage Hadebe was sent off after receiving his second yellow card as players struggled with their discipline.

He was dismissed on 57 minutes before Kenya’s Odada was also sent for an early shower after 72 minutes.

Zimbabwe were playing some good passing football in parts but struggled to fashion clear cut chances.

They dominated early exchanges bossing the midfield, but Kenya later grew into the game.

Mapeza went with predominantly the same squad that started in the semi-final against Zambia. Tawanda Maswanhise, Shane Maroodza and Puthi later got a run as they made their international bow.

Considering that it was only a friendly match, many expected Mapeza to give the incoming players more game time but his team selection sent tongues wagging.

Simba Bhora’s Junior Makunike made his first start in national team colours before he was replaced by Brendon Galloway after giving a good impression of himself.

Andy Rinemhota ran proceedings in the midfield for Zimbabwe while Macauley Bonne was full of energy up front.

The teams were using the tournament to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in winter.

Zimbabwe starting eleven: Benard Donovan, Garananga, Takwara, Hadebe, Munetsi, Rinomhota, Makunike, Musona, Msendami, Kadewere, Bonne.

Kenya starting eleven: Matasi, Omurwa, Okumu, Anyembe, Mahiga, Akumu, Odada, Erambo, Onyango, Masika, Olunga