Source: Zim urged to implement climate change protocol – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

ZIMBABWE has been urged to implement the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in a bid to address issues of global warming that have been causing excessive violet radiation, which can lead to diseases.

The Montreal Protocol sets binding progressive phase out obligations for developed and developing countries for all the major ozone-depleting substances, including chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons and less damaging transitional chemicals such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

Environment ministry director Washington Zhakata on Wednesday told journalists at a climate change workshop in Harare that depletion of the ozone layer was dangerous for the country as it could cause people to suffer skin cancers, eye cataracts and immune suppression if not mitigated. Calls to implement the Montreal Protocol come at a time when world leaders recently met to discuss climate change issues at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.