Zimbabwe, $5 fine for every scream during childbirth

According to the American newspaper Washington Post, in an international report on corruption, in an incredible case, it turns out that a hospital in Zimbabwe forces women to pay five dollars for every scream during childbirth.

In theory, this absurd regulation serves to avoid false alarms of women expecting to give birth to children, but in reality it is about “taking money”.

Hospitals in Zimbabwe have a fee of $50 for each birth, a fee again absurd, because it is as much as a third of the average annual income for a simple worker in this country, according to “Transparency International”, reports the eye.

This helps explain why many women choose to give birth at home, and UN reports say that one in eight Zimbabwean women die during childbirth.