English Assessment on Zimbabwe about Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, Drought, Epidemic and more; published on 21 May 2021 by FAO

Source: Zimbabwe: Food security and agricultural livelihoods in the context of COVID-19 – Monitoring report, May 2021 – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

This report shares the analysis on the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the agri-food system in Zimbabwe based on the assessment conducted during July–August 2020.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is implementing a project to contribute to data collection and analysis linked to COVID-19 to inform evidence-based programming in selected countries. The objective is to assess the effects of COVID-19 in the agri-food system, which includes livestock and fishing, food supply, livelihoods and food security of the rural population at national level. Information is collected from primary sources of the production process: producer households, traders or marketers, inputs suppliers, extension officers and key informants. The first round of data collection has been completed, with rounds II and III foreseen in 2021.

