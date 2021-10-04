Source: Zimbabwe Sees Inflation as High as 53% at Year-End: Sunday Mail – BNN Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) —

Zimbabwe’s central bank has revised its year-end inflation outlook for a third time, to as high as 53%, the Sunday Mail reported, citing John Mangudya, governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

“Annual inflation is likely to end the year between 35% and 53%, up from the revised targets of between 25% and 35%,” Mangudya was quoted by the Harare-based weekly newspaper. The bank’s initial annual inflation forecast for year-end was under 15%.

A rise in global commodity prices, a planned increase in power tariffs and a weakening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar on the black market were cited inflationary factors. Annual inflation rose in September to 51.55%, the first increase in eight months.