Zimbabwe Truck Drivers Association taking a stand against Dudula

JOHANNESBURG – The Zimbabwe Truck Drivers Association are taking a stand against Dudula operations.

The organisation has decided to file an interdict against the group, claiming its marches are intimidating to foreign nationals as well as employers.

They want Dudula operation marches to be restrained from approaching foreign nationals or their employers.

This comes as the Dudula movement prepares for a march on Sunday.

The association’s lawyers says they hope the interdict will be effective from this Sunday going forward.