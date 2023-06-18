Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 17th June 2023

Vigil activists were shocked that this week Job Sikhala had been imprisoned for a year. Others mentioned that Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume was heading for 4 years in prison. He was convicted of inciting violence for convening the July 31st protests against corruption in 2020. Job Sikhala’s account ‘One Year Under Arbitrary Detention in My Oppressor’s Prison’ can be read on this link: https://nehandaradio.com/2023/06/14/job-sikhala-open-letter-one-year-under-arbitrary-detention-in-my-oppressors-prison/.

Thanks to those who came today: Enniah Dube, Lillian Kanyasa, Jonathan Kariwo, Philip Maponga, Musa Maposa, Locadia Meda, Ephraim Tapa, Kevin Wheeldon and Rose Benton. Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/albums/72177720308800196.

Events and Notices:

Mike Campbell Foundation Event: 2023 Breakthrough Zimbabwe Election? Seeds of Hope! Tuesday 20 th June at 7.15 pm. Venue: Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AR. For tickets and information: https://event.bookitbee.com/44184/2023-breakthrough-zimbabwe-election-seeds-of-hope . The event will be chaired by Baroness Kate Hoey. Potential speakers: Dr Theo de Jager – Chairman of the Southern African Agri Initiative (SAAI). Hopewell Chin’ono – An award-winning documentary filmmaker and international journalist and Ben Freeth MBE.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 1 st July from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/.

The Vigil's book 'Zimbabwe Emergency' is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe's work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.

is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon. Facebook pages:

