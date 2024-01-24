Source: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 20th January 2024
Special mention goes to Lynnett Chido Tsoka for travelling all the way from Scotland to join the Vigil from start to finish, to Munashe Madziyauswa, Chido Makawa and Heather Chitate for making the ROHR meeting as well as the Vigil and to Patricia who came to the Vigil after work. In the face of such courage and determination from our activists, we cannot help but wonder at the nature of a prize deserving such sacrifice.
Far from any reward, our activists insist that all they want is to be able to go back to a free and democratic Zimbabwe, where all citizens have equal access to justice, opportunities and human rights. But to demand such is dangerous as Zanu PF feels entitled to act and plunder as they wish. They do not expect to be challenged as to do so would, in their eyes, be akin to being a puppet of the West – a sell-out!
This reminds us of the Zimbabwe Patriotic Act, a law that was passed by the Zanu PF dominated Parliament and signed into law by President Mnangagwa in the run-up to the 23 August 2023 election. The Patriotic Act created a new crime, ‘wilfully injuring the sovereignty and national interests of Zimbabwe’ and is punishable by a maximum penalty of death.
However, the new law was outrightly condemned by Amnesty international’s Khanyo Farise who described it as ‘a grave attack on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association’, adding that the signing into law by Mnangagwa ‘is strong evidence that the Zimbabwe authorities are bent on further shrinking civic space and silencing dissent’. Suffice is to say this new law has been roundly condemned by civil society organisations in Zimbabwe and internationally.
To Vigil activists, this gives them purpose together with those in other safer countries to unite and call the Mnangagwa dictatorship out, as to do nothing is not an option.
