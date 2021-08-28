Zimbabwe’s contest that celebrates the artistry of women

Peggy Masuku put the finishing touches on the welcome sign to her homestead in south-western Zimbabwe’s Matobo district. She surveyed her handiwork, six months of designing and painting her huts in anticipation of an annual competition, My Beautiful Home, which recognises the most beautiful traditionally decorated homes in the district.

It was a one-woman effort – with some with some constructive criticism from her husband – to decorate the homestead’s huts in patterns of brown, black, red and grey. Adorned, they stood out among the orange and lemon trees and the rock garden dotted with native aloes and cactus plants.

In Ndebele culture, hut decoration is solely a women’s duty and the secrets of the traditional patterns and the making of natural paints have been passed from one generation to the next for hundreds of years. As a young girl, Masuku learnt how to design patterns and paint huts from her mother. Now she only designs what she feels. “I listen to the walls as I work and I feel like they tell me what sort of shape I must put,” she said. “There’s a feeling you get when you create art and that’s what guides me as I put designs on the walls.”