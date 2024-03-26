Zimbabwe’s drive to vaccinate 4.6 million children polio

For a mother like Yeukai Madapandu (23), the delicate balancing act of running her small business and keeping her child’s vaccinations up to date proved to be a challenge.

In the heart of bustling Hopely, a densely populated suburb of Harare infamous for its economic hardships, Yeukai praises the door-to-door vaccination for its seamless integration into her busy life, allowing her to be a devoted mother while fervently pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams.

“I am grateful for the vaccinators coming to my community. My schedule is extremely busy, and taking my child to the clinic is a full day’s activity, which I cannot afford,” she says.

Yeukai’s son, 14-month-old Wesley, received his polio vaccination right at his mother’s vegetable stall. He is one of the 4.6 million children targeted to receive the polio vaccination during the second round of the vaccination campaign from 19-22 March 2024.

Zimbabwe successfully implemented one round of the polio vaccination campaign using nOPV2 vaccine in February 2024, with more than 4 million children vaccinated, exceeding the target. Having the second round of vaccinations ensures all children are immune and safe from the strain of virus that has emerged.

Through routine environmental surveillance, several cases of circulating poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) were detected in sewage samples collected in Harare. Additionally, through intensified disease surveillance, the Ministry of Health and Child Care also identified a confirmed human case of polio in Zimbabwe in January 2024. Without urgent action, there is a high risk of spread of polio. Hence, the Ministry of Health and Child Care declared a public health emergency in October 2023 and launched a nationwide polio vaccination campaign to protect children against the disease.