Zimbabwe’s gold mafia puts spotlight on Southern Africa’s organised crime problem – Piers Pigou ISS 

A recent investigative report by Al Jazeera has brought to light a web of gold smugglers allegedly aiding the Zimbabwean government in evading sanctions. The exposé has implicated high-ranking individuals, including diplomats, the President’s niece, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself. Piers Pigou, an expert from the Institute for Security Studies, says that this revelation sheds light on the Southern African region’s struggles in dealing with organized crime. Pigou also questions why South Africa and Mozambique are on the FATF grey list while Zimbabwe has been removed.