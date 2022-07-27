Source: Zimbabwe’s Population Increases By 2 Million – ZIMSTAT

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has announced that the country’s population has increased by two million – from 13 million to 15 million – over the past decade.

ZIMSTA on Tuesday released the preliminary results of the 2022 Population and Housing Census.

The country conducted the 2022 Population and Housing Census in April.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census preliminary results, the country’s population had increased by 1.5 per cent from the 1.1 per cent that was recorded in 2012.

2022 population shows Zimbabwe has 600,000 fewer men than females.

Harare is the most populous province with 16 per cent and Bulawayo the least at 4.4 per cent. Below are the percentages:

Harare……………………16% Manicaland…………..13.4% Mash West…………..12.5% Midlands………………11.9% Mash East…………….11.4% Masvingo…………….10.8% Mash Central……….9.1% Mat North……………5.5% Mat South……………5% Bulawayo…………….4.4%

Actual population figures by province: