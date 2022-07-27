Source: ZANU PF holding of nation at ransom makes us wish they had never embarked on liberation struggle!

When a person is saved from a place of bondage, and rescued from the dungeon where he has been held captive under the most intolerable anguish and agony – subjected to the most horrendous unbelievable torture and subjugation – one would expect to live a new life of liberty, in which he enjoys his freedom to the fullest.