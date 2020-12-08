Source: Zimpost goes digital | The Herald

Minister Jenfan Muswere

Herald Reporters

Zimpost is expanding its portfolio to include digital services so customers can buy goods and services from home with the firm delivering the goods through its wide network of post offices countrywide, or collect goods for dispatch internationally.

The postal company is leveraging on its wide postal network and the establishment of communication centres at post offices to offer new services like online shopping whereby customers would select items onto a shopping cart, confirm their order, make payment, while Zimpost handles the shipping and distribution of the goods locally and internationally.

In his key note address during the commissioning of the Zimpost’s digitalisation programme and launch of the zimbabwe.mall online platform yesterday, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the landmark transformation was complementing Government’s vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

Dr Muswere said the initiative would promote Government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 since there is no physical interaction.

“Zimbabwe’s vision towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030 received a big boost when His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa unveiled the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) blueprint,” he said.

“The NDS1 is anchored by the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan which seeks to transform the country through the systematic application of ICTs. I am convinced that the digitalisation route taken by Zimpost is the right choice that will enable the company to play a pivotal role in the Digital Economy.

“The click and sell, as well as the click and buy activities will be complemented by Zimpost’s pick and deliver in order to complete the market fulfilment process. For our SMEs, be they sculptors, basket makers or any other producer, this platform gives you the access to global markets.”