Source: Zinwa restores water supply to Beitbridge | The Herald

Mrs Munyonga

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has resumed pumping water to Beitbridge town following the restoration of power supply to their water treatment plant.

Zinwa temporarily introduced water rationing on Tuesday when an electricity transformer at the plant broke down.

Zinwa spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said they expected residents to start recieving water by the end of the day today.

“We have resumed normal pumping to Beitbridge Minucipality following the fixing of the transformer by ZETDC .

The town is expected to start receiving normal water supplies by end of day today,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said they had initially introduced water rationing to avert a major crisis.

Beitbridge requires at least 18 mega litres of water daily but authorities are struggling to meet the demand to a shortage of storage facilities.