Source: ZLHR call on police to investigate Matobo violence – #Asakhe – CITE

Human rights lawyers have called on police to investigate reports of political violence in Matobo, Matabeleland South where suspected Zanu PF activists attacked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members on Sunday.

The CCC members were conducting campaigns for their candidate ahead of the October 22 by-elections to fill the vacant ward 2 seat in Matobo when they came under attack.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the Matobo incident and other acts of political violence across the country were disturbing.

“To stem the culture of violence, ZLHR calls upon Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to urgently and thoroughly investigate the acts of violence that took place in Matobo and all other incidences of political violence across the country and bring perpetrators of violence to account irrespective of their political party affiliation,” ZLHR said in a statement.

The ZLHR said Section 52(a) of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to be free from all forms of violence.

Section 155 of the Constitution also prescribes that electoral processes must be free from violence and other electoral malpractices.

“The acts of violence perpetrated by Zanu PF party supporters on CCC party members contravene these constitutional provisions and are a malicious disregard for fundamental rights and freedoms such as the right to life, the right to human dignity, the right to personal security, freedom of assembly and association and political rights,” ZLHR said.

“The deplorable acts of violence by supporters of the Zanu PF party are extremely concerning considering that they are happening ahead of general elections scheduled for 2023.”

Analysts have warned of a violent run-up to the 2023 elections.

The run-up to the March by-elections was also marred with political violence that claimed the life of a Kwekwe CCC member Mboneni Ncube