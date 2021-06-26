ON International Day In Support of Victims of Torture, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) encourages the public to rally behind victims of torture locally and worldwide and demand that authorities prosecute all perpetrators in order to eradicate the abhorrent practice of torture.

Source: ZLHR statement on International day in support of victims of torture – The Zimbabwean

In addition, ZLHR calls upon the authorities to prioritise the

establishment of specialised rehabilitation programmes to assist

victims and survivors of torture.

International Day In Support of Victims of Torture is observed every

year on 26 June. It is an opportunity for United Nations (UN) Member

States, civil society and individuals to unite in support of victims

of torture across the globe.

International Day In Support of Victims of Torture was established by

a proclamation of the UN General Assembly on 12 December 1997. Its

establishment was meant to demonstrate a global commitment towards the

total eradication of torture and reiterate the aspirations of the

Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading

Treatment or Punishment.

Torture is considered to be a crime under international law. It can be

defined as the intentional infliction of severe pain or suffering on

another human being by or with the consent of a public official or a

person acting in an official capacity for reasons which include

intimidation, coercion, the extraction of information or the

infliction of a punishment. Torture is particularly detestable as it

violates the inherent dignity of a person and their right to bodily

integrity. In addition, the impact of torture extends beyond the

direct victim of the act because it can have adverse psychological

effects on the family of the victim. Unresolved trauma can sometimes

lead to a cycle of violence which is transmitted to future

generations. Torture continues to be a scourge across the globe

despite the absolute prohibition of torture under international law

treaties such as the Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from

Being Subjected to Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading

Treatment or Punishment.

In Zimbabwe, there continues to be a distressing trend of torture by

suspected state agents. Human rights defenders and some suspects of

crime have been victims. This practice of torture persists despite the

entrenchment of a right to freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or

degrading treatment or punishment in section 53 of the Constitution of

Zimbabwe. The incidents of torture are seldom investigated by the

authorities and the perpetrators of these vile acts are not held

accountable for their actions. The failure to prosecute these

perpetrators is detestable. It is also a flagrant disregard of binding

international law and an affront to the victims of torture.

Authorities should therefore prosecute all perpetrators of torture.

On this International Day In Support of Victims of Torture, ZLHR calls upon:

• The public to join the rest of the world in supporting victims of torture;

• The public to demand that authorities prosecute perpetrators of

torture in order to bring the abhorrent practice to an end;

• The authorities to prioritise the establishment of specialised

rehabilitation programmes that are meant to assist victims of torture

in the process of healing from the horrors of torture.