Several government critics, including opposition members and human rights defenders, have made claims of being abducted by suspected state security agents. Some notable cases include Itai Dzamara, a well-known activist advocating for political change, he was abducted in 2015 and has not been seen since.

Another one is Jestina Mukoko, a human rights activist and journalist. She was abducted in 2008 and held incommunicado for several weeks before being charged with plotting to overthrow the government. Tawanda Muchehiwa, a journalism student, was abducted in 2020 and allegedly tortured by suspected state security agents. Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, and Netsai Marova claimed that they were abducted by suspected state security agents in 2020 after participating in a protest and reportedly subjected to torture and sexual assault.

The government denies these allegations, claiming they are staged to tarnish its image. Authorities often attribute the abductions to a “third force” aiming to discredit the government. Some analysts argue that these abductions are intended to instil fear among government critics who expose human rights violations and mismanagement by the government.