Source: ZTA takes campaign to Spain | The Herald January 21, 2020

Chipo Chaumba Business Reporter

Zimbabwe will be among the 165 countries exhibiting at the Spanish International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) to be held in Madrid, Spain, from tomorrow to Sunday.

The exhibition to be attended by 10 487 participants from 165 countries, will accord the country the opportunity to boost tourist arrivals by tapping into the global tourism market.

This will be the 12th time for Zimbabwe to participate at the expo.

FITUR is the global meeting point for the world’s tourism professionals. It is the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Europe.

The showcase also attracts 142 642 trade visitors and last year over 110 848 entries were recorded as interest grows from the general populace.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief executive officer Givemore Chidzidzi, said the fair presented a great opportunity for increased destination visibility.

“With this networking and intense exposure, Zimbabwe will leverage on this platform to reassure the market and further position Zimbabwe as a destination of choice.

“Furthermore, with the strategic position of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Madrid, policy-makers within this body will meet to deliberate on global tourism issues under the auspices of FITUR,” said Mr Chidzidzi.

Zimbabwe’s participation remains critical as it will present an opportunity to contribute as well as tap into the global travel ideas that will impact on tourism development.

The sessions will cover topics around sustainability, innovation, investment and destination competitiveness among others.

Spanish market

Mr Chidzidzi further stated that the destination is on a drive to nurture the Spanish market, which has shown positive growth patterns in the recent past.

“This is one of Zimbabwe’s emerging markets having recorded 13 528 arrivals in 2018.

“This was a significant 8 percent increase from the preceding year, which recorded 12 583 arrivals,” he said.

Zimbabwe is set to increase destination awareness, resuscitate and forge new partnerships with tour operators whilst nurturing the current business relationships with the view to intensify the promotion and packaging of the destination in this market.

“We’re proud to share with the world that Destination Zimbabwe made it to Bloomberg’s 24 Best Travel Destinations for 2020.

“Additionally, Zimbabwe has also been nominated in Harpers Bazaar — ‘Where to Honeymoon in 2020.’

“The renewed confidence in Zimbabwe is clearly reflected in these nominations and we are hopeful that this will drive traffic into the destination,” added Mr Chidzidzi.

The Zimbabwean delegation to be led by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Munesu Munodawafa, comprises ZTA, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, The African Experiences and Surma Expeditions, among other tourism industry players.