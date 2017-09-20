Source: Nestlé Zim retrenches – DailyNews Live

Eric Chiriga 19 September 2017

HARARE – Multi-national food and drink company, Nestle Zimbabwe has

embarked on a retrenchment exercise, as part of the company’s “business

optimisation activities”.

The exercise, which was voluntary, saw more than 20 workers exiting the

company, which employs more than a 100.

“Despite our initiatives, and largely due to technological and systems

upgrades, we carried out a right-sizing exercise in May 2017,” Ben Ndiaye,

cluster manager for Nestle Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi, told the Daily

News.

“To mitigate the impact on affected employees, we offered to those

interested, the opportunity to opt for a voluntary early retirement or a

voluntary separation,” he said, adding that “most employees left

voluntarily, with only one…being affected by redundancy”.

He said the retrenched workers were offered packages in line with

Zimbabwe’s labour laws.

“Nestle Zimbabwe offered the employees an enhanced package going beyond

our statutory obligations. The process was performed in line with our

values and we have, wherever possible, offered support to employees who

elected to leave,” Ndiaye said.

He said he “believes” that the right-sizing exercise, “along with other

business optimisation activities, will ensure Nestle Zimbabwe’s continued

growth in the long term”.

Ndiaye said the multi-billion dollar nutrition focused group remained

committed to Zimbabwe – where they set base more than fifty years ago –

and was compliant with the country’s laws, including the indigenisation

policy, which compels foreigners to cede majority shareholding in

companies to black Zimbabweans.

“Nestle remains a committed investor in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The group has over the past year invested $30 million plus in refurbishing

its factory, among other things.

“As part of a global company, we are committed to sustaining our business

across different countries where we operate,” Ndiaye said.

To prove their commitment to Zimbabwe – a southern African nation which

has gone through an economic crisis over the past years – Ndiaye said the

local unit “invested in capacity increase, product innovation, new

technology and systems to adapt to the local environment and with the

intention of exporting to neighbouring countries”.

“These initiatives have allowed us to increase our impact to society

through business linkage with SMEs,” he said, adding that “today over 200

casual workers, merchandisers, and distributors’ sales force, including

bikes sellers, are indirectly employed by Nestle”.

Ndiaye said despite the right-sizing exercise, the company was offering

employment opportunities to Zimbabweans.

“As the situation improves, we shall continue giving opportunities to

graduate trainees, in line with our global youth initiative and gender

balance commitment.”

“Nestle encourages sharing and transfer of skills and know-how between our

employees from different countries,” he added.

“To date, we have more Zimbabwean colleagues working in other markets,

than expatriates working for Nestle Zimbabwe. We continuously invest in

our local talent pool by nominating them to the Nestle Equatorial African

Region Leadership Academy amongst other programmes,” Ndiaye said.

Ndiaye also said that expatriation of workers was normal at Nestle as it

is “part of the group’s DNA”.

“The top management team is a good mix of locals and expats. It is worth

to note that Nestle has more Zimbabwean (seven) expatriates outside the

country than locally-based foreign expats,” he explained, adding that

“Middle and top management development is being accelerated across the

Equatorial African Region (EAR), through our EAR Leadership Academy. The

highest participation is from Zimbabwe (25 percent), and all our

participants successfully graduated two weeks ago, in presence of the

executive vice president for Africa Oceania Asia”.