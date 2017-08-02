Zimbabwe asks court to enforce seizure of Zimplats mining ground

Source: Zimbabwe asks court to enforce seizure of Zimplats mining ground– Eyewitness

FILE: Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe. Picture: GCIS.
HARARE – Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats’ mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

Zimplats, which is majority controlled by Impala Platinum in January said President Robert Mugabe‘s government had made a fresh bid to compulsorily acquire 27,948 hectares of its mining ground, which the company opposed.

 

