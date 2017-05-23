Source: Don’t bar students over fees: Govt – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 23 May 2017

HARARE – Students with outstanding fees can write their examinations, but

will have their results withheld, Higher and Tertiary Education ministry

secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga has said.

This comes as several learning institutions are barring students from

attending class over unpaid fees.

Recently, scores of students from the Department of Teacher Education at

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College, who are in fees arrears, were turned away.

Dozens of students at Madziva Teacher’s College in Mashonaland Central

were also last week barred from accessing halls of residence, lectures and

entering the dining room over outstanding tuition.

Other institutions have given their students ultimatums to pay up or risk

being forced to defer their studies.

“The ministry is directing all institutions to allow students to write

their examinations, but withhold results until all outstanding fees are

paid,” Mapuranga said in a statement.

He reiterated that students are expected to pay tuition fees at

registration or before writing end-of-semester examinations.

He, however, said between registration and the writing of examinations,

parents and guardians can make payment plans “which they must honour to

avoid inconveniences and ensure that they will get diplomas and degrees”.

Mapuranga also clarified on government’s policy regarding the barring of

students from school for lack of paid up fees.

“In State polytechnics and teacher’s colleges, payment of fees is governed

by Statutory Instrument 81 of 1999, which stipulates that payment of such

fees should be made before opening of each term or within seven days after

opening school,” Mapuranga said.

“Government has since instructed that students are not turned away from

colleges and polytechnics for late payment of tuition fees.

“However, it is mandatory that boarding fees be paid within seven days of

opening of each term, at the latest. Where necessary, at the discretion of

the institution, the owing student, parent or guardian and the institution

can enter into mutually agreed payment plans.”

