Don’t bar students over fees: Govt

Farayi Machamire 23 May 2017
HARARE – Students with outstanding fees can write their examinations, but
will have their results withheld, Higher and Tertiary Education ministry
secretary Machivenyika Mapuranga has said.
This comes as several learning institutions are barring students from
attending class over unpaid fees.
Recently, scores of students from the Department of Teacher Education at
Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College, who are in fees arrears, were turned away.
Dozens of students at Madziva Teacher’s College in Mashonaland Central
were also last week barred from accessing halls of residence, lectures and
entering the dining room over outstanding tuition.
Other institutions have given their students ultimatums to pay up or risk
being forced to defer their studies.
“The ministry is directing all institutions to allow students to write
their examinations, but withhold results until all outstanding fees are
paid,” Mapuranga said in a statement.
He reiterated that students are expected to pay tuition fees at
registration or before writing end-of-semester examinations.
He, however, said between registration and the writing of examinations,
parents and guardians can make payment plans “which they must honour to
avoid inconveniences and ensure that they will get diplomas and degrees”.
Mapuranga also clarified on government’s policy regarding the barring of
students from school for lack of paid up fees.
“In State polytechnics and teacher’s colleges, payment of fees is governed
by Statutory Instrument 81 of 1999, which stipulates that payment of such
fees should be made before opening of each term or within seven days after
opening school,” Mapuranga said.
“Government has since instructed that students are not turned away from
colleges and polytechnics for late payment of tuition fees.
“However, it is mandatory that boarding fees be paid within seven days of
opening of each term, at the latest. Where necessary, at the discretion of
the institution, the owing student, parent or guardian and the institution
can enter into mutually agreed payment plans.”
Here is another Gokora again – a clowning idiot. So, the fool is telling us that education can be obtained without someone paying for it; and it is only the Results that can not be obtained without paying for them? In short, the idiot is saying in Zim students only pay fees becoz they have get Results after learning. According to the idiot’s reasoning, in Zim fees are only for the processing of Result & nothing else. This is a very interesting country then ( a zanu pf – invented perpetual motion machine of some sort). In all other countries educational institutions require student fees to cater for all their operational costs – so that they can deliver those deliverables such as Exams & Results. Yet the idiot is telling us that everyone can attend school, learn & write Exams without anyone paying anything only that they will not be given Results.
Responsible and proper gvnts across the world pay fees for their citizens’ education; they do not just instruct institutions of education to deliver education, like some kind of the famous Biblical Manna, without some payment form somewhere. Only a damn fool can ever daydream the way Machivenyika is doing. nxaaaaaaaa!!!