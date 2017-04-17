Source: Has Mugabe lost control? – NewsDay Zimbabwe April 17, 2017

IT could be poetic truth that indeed the centre can no longer hold.

NEWSDAY COMMENT

With the events happening in Zanu PF, has President Robert Mugabe lost control of the governing party?

That Zanu PF apparatchiks have taken to openly attacking each other violently and now need his intervention even at the lowest level is symptomatic of a political system that has lost its hold on the levers of power.

Opposition parties have persistently accused Zanu PF of fanning inter-party violence that continues to blight our country’s electoral processes in particular.

Yet, the President, has denied these as the wailings of a tactless and spineless opposition.

Now the chickens have come home to roost. Last week, we reported that violence had broken out in Mashonaland East’s Mahusekwa district over Marondera West constituency.

Now it has come to Harare, a few hundred metres from the government seat of power.

Many activists were left with gapping wounds and their pictures have gone viral on social media but nobody has been arrested. If the Zanu PF thugs had been involved in a confrontation with opposition party members then it would have been easy to arrest members of the other side.

Now the police have been left powerless.

Who do they arrest in this situation of a violent intra-party altercation that is threatening to engulf the whole country? On the other hand Mashonaland Central is reaching boiling point and needed a presidential decree of some sort to stop the warring factions.

Are these the final bolts and nuts on Mugabe’s legacy that he has decided to bestow upon this country? We are sure this is not how the Zanu PF leader dreamt the final chapter in his over half a century of political activity.

Cde President, no doubt you are a master of your own legacy. You could reproduce the script into a fairy-tale of unmatched proportions by just the stroke of a pen or a word.

In the year or so that is left before the coming general elections, Mugabe could create the necessary political, legal and moral structures to ensure a peaceful country and elections.

He is not brain dead as some would think, and his intelligence is unquestionable. But has Mugabe become so blinded by power that he does not realise the importance of a peaceful transition that he can preside over.

It is open to all that the fights within the Zanu PF party are succession-induced, and he has shut his eyes and ears to all this and continues as if it is business as usual.

Is there need for loss of human life so the President can have another stab at power?

No doubt, Mugabe can take a look in the mirror and his age.

We call on the President to make the right call and repose on our country a peaceful future.

The ball is in his court.

