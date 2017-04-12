Source: Opposition should learn from Mwenezi poll – DailyNews Live

12 April 2017

HARARE – The country’s disjointed opposition parties should draw lessons

from the recently-held Mwenezi by-elections that Zanu PF will not reform

itself out of power, but will instead push for elections under conditions

that guarantee its victory.

While the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)

led by Morgan Tsvangirai, boycotted the polls in line with its “no

reforms, no elections” stance, the two smaller parties that participated

were given a thorough hiding by Zanu PF which polled 18 700 votes while

their combined figures were less than 1 000 and both were less than the

spoiled votes.

There is a real danger that failure by the country’s over 50 opposition

political parties to unite and speak with one voice could be a gift for

Zanu PF, because if some parties insist on participating in the next year

elections even in the absence of key benchmarks to ensure free and fair

elections, then they would lend credibility to the whole charade and thus

legitimise Zanu PF rule.

We are aware that in Mwenezi East, a downtrodden remote area, the

villagers were intimidated and enticed with foodstuffs.

We are also aware of the disturbing trend that started in 2013 where a

large number of people are assisted to vote, never mind our 91 percent

literacy rate.

Zanu PF might be experiencing internal upheavals spurred by President

Robert Mugabe’s old age and the natural succession question, but as

history has taught us – faced with the opposition – the ruling party

always unites.

What more, its victory has little to do with its commissariat but the

well-oiled State machinery at its disposal.

So the glaring irregularities in Mwenezi are to us a microcosm of the

macrocosmic 2018 election where stakes will be undoubtedly higher as the

ruling party will presumably go a gear up in trying to maintain its grip

on power.

Thus we would like to call upon the country’s opposition to be wary of

fly-by-night parties that might rock the boat and create discord in their

calls for electoral reforms.

It is predictable, given the multiple opposition parties that litter the

country’s political arena, that come the penultimate test in 2018 some

would muddy the waters and plunge into the polls even if the outcome would

be obvious.

We believe the country must reform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

which, up until now, is packed with characters with links to the country’s

security establishment and it must be reformed.

The voters’ roll must be accessible and affordable and vote-buying should

be punishable.

