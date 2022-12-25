Source: 0% pass rate for Kwekwe primary schools – Bulawayo24 News

Nine primary schools in Kwekwe district registered a 0% pass rate at this year’s ZIMSEC grade seven examinations, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Most of the schools are in Kwekwe resettlement areas.

Zibagwe rural district councillor Tichaona Chitate told this publication that,” Schools in resettlement areas are disadvantaged they do not have resources but are expected to write the same national examinations as schools which are fully equipped”.

The country registered a 40,09% pass rate which was a decline from the 41,13 registered last year.

Seven schools from the district’s urban area recorded a 100 percent rate and other schools which had over 80% pass rates include Maryward, Dambudzo, Loreto, Chiedza, StMartins and George hill.