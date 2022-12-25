Source: “Heads Will Roll,” Muguti Warns “Corrupt” Harare Councillors – Pindula News

Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Tafadzwa Muguti said that the Government will deal decisively with Harare City Council officials corruptly acquiring land and selling it to line their pockets.

Muguti was responding to a Twitter post by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana.

Mangwana had alleged that CCC councillors bought land at 10 cents ($0.10) per square metre for an Industrial stand in Glaudina.

Muguti bemoaned corruption at the local authority saying graft had reached “disgusting levels.” He said:

We have been witnessing massive land sales even in wetlands. When I engaged the Mayor [Jacob Mafume] he also expressed concern. We will get to the bottom of this and find out who did what and when. I can promise that we will deal decisively with all those who cut corners to enrich themselves. We will not leave any stone unturned as we seek the truth. The level of corruption in the [Harare City Council] has reached exhaustion and disgusting levels. The land is easily sold off including wetlands with no change of use. Heads will roll that I can promise.

Last week a report by The Herald claimed that CCC and MDC Alliance councillors, working in cahoots with top council officials, were buying commercial and industrial stands for as little as US$60 and reselling them at more than US$120 000.