Source: 10 serial armed robbers in court – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Ten suspected armed robbers appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday after they allegedly committed several robberies around the country.

The suspects Tendai Munson Ndlovu (43), Kudakwashe Adoni (28), Kosam Phiri (36), Svinurai Marandu (29), Louis Munyamani (29), Tauya Nyanzou (45), Tozivepi Kuyangamara (47), Friday Tembo (43), Pious Ncube (44), Abraham Muzamba (31) and Christopher Danda (37) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded them in custody to November 15.

Allegations are that on September 14 this year, at around 2100 hours the accused stormed the farmhouse at the late army General Vitalis Zvinavashe’s farm in Norton armed with two pistols and a revolver and charged towards soldiers guarding the premises.

The soldiers fled from the scene, leaving their firearms and ammunition in one of the rooms.

The accused got into the farmhouse after breaking the door with iron bars. They broke open a gun cabinet and stole three AK47 rifles and six magazines with 30 live rounds each.

They also stole two cellphones belonging to the complainants before escaping. They were arrested on October 27, leading to the recovery of the rifles.