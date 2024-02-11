Source: 25 firms get nod to instal speed-limiting devices | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) has given 25 companies the green light to instal speed-limiting devices on public service vehicles, as Government steps up efforts to reduce road carnage.

Statutory Instrument (SI) 118 of 2023, which was promulgated in June 2023, makes it mandatory for all public service vehicles to be fitted with speed limiting and monitoring devices with effect from January 1 this year.

The legal instrument came after a multi-stakeholder national road safety indaba last year resolved to set the maximum speed for this class of vehicles at 100 kilometres per hour.

In a statement last week, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said the devices had been tested and approved by SAZ and will be fitted by authorised installers.

“An analysis by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe on the cause of road traffic accidents showed that the main cause of fatalities was speeding, which accounted for 37 percent of the fatalities. About 92 percent of the established causes were human error, especially speeding,” said the ministry in the statement.

“Since the 1st of January 2024, it is now mandatory for public service vehicles to be installed with speed limiting and monitoring devices. This is meant to protect ordinary citizens, commuters and all road users.”

The new regulations prohibit the issuance of a certificate of fitness or road service permit for any passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of 4 600 kilogrammes that is not fitted with the devices.

Failure to comply with the requirements will result in a heavy fine or imprisonment.

“The ministry has instructed all VID (Vehicle Inspectorate Department) depots across the country to enforce SI 118 of 2023 on all PSVs (public service vehicles) and heavy vehicles with a net mass of 4 600kgs and above,” added the statement.

“A certificate of fitness will not be issued unless the vehicle has been fitted with a speed limiting and monitoring device. Similarly, vehicles without these devices will not be issued with road service permits.

“SI 118 of 2023 will thus go a long way in controlling speeding by PSV drivers. The ministry has also engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police for enforcement of the requirements . . .”

The bulk of the installers — 22 — are in Harare and they are: Butrack Security; Jendie Automobiles; Kensrin Company; Systech Africa; Latrom System ICT Services; Fanset International; MapMeOut; Sater Rwanda; Track-It; ITrack; Ecocash Holdings; Scantech IoT; Monitrack T/A Securetrack; Sendem Transport Tech; Ezytrack; Guard Alert T/A Pinpoint; Sadie Motors; Eurem Power; Wacmat Investments; Gabe Remote Asset; Tracking T/A Cartrack; and Bantu Track Vehicle Tracking.

The other three are in Bulawayo (Highveld Security Services), Chiredzi (Fleetrack) and Masvingo (Identity Pictures).

According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, a road accident occurs in Zimbabwe every 15 minutes.

Most of the accidents are attributed to reckless driving, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and use of defective vehicles, among other factors.