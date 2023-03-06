Source: 26-year-old pregnant woman dies while having a home delivery | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

A 26-year-old woman of the Johanne Marange sect died after her uterus ruptured while having a home delivery.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the deceased, Lucia Liver of Chakanetsa Village in Mt Darwin started experiencing labour pains on February 28 at around 9am.

Lucia informed her aunt Ms Emma Liver (31) who is also a member of the apostolic sect who started monitoring her condition.

At around 2.30pm, Lucia was ready to give birth.

Unfortunately, she started bleeding excessively and died 30 minutes later.

Ms Liver reported the matter to the police.

A post-mortem revealed that Lucia died due to a ruptured uterus during delivery.