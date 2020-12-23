Source: 4 perish in Juru road accident – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

FOUR people died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries after a haulage truck rammed into a car they were travelling in near Juru growth point on Unity Day.

Three of the deceased are members of the same family.

The injured people were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, while the deceased were taken to Murewa Hospital mortuary.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the accident, but referred all questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was not reachable for comment.

According to a police memo seen by NewsDay, Denford Nyamayaro (45) was driving a Toyota Gaia towards Harare with five passengers on board while Takesure Chitembo (46) was driving a haulage truck towards Nyamapanda.

It is reported that upon approaching the 30km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway, Nyamayaro made a U-turn in front of the oncoming haulage truck, resulting in the head-on collision.

The Toyota Gaia was trapped under the haulage truck, which resulted in the death of the four on the spot.

The deceased are Adlert Nyamayaro (20), Ndakaitei Nyamayaro (45) and Beyonce Nyamayaro (15) all of Nyadire High School in Mutoko, and a yet to be identified male passenger.

The driver of the small car sustained head injuries.