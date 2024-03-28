Source: 400 Glen View residents to benefit from pilot solar project –Newsday Zimbabwe

The project has the backing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the government, and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

The Zimbabwe Solar Energy Company (ZISEC), a subsidiary of Prevail Group International (PGI), is launching a pilot solar project in Harare’s Glen View suburb to feed into the nation grid.

Solar power has been identified as a necessary intervention to the country’s crippling electricity outages.

Residents who participate will benefit from the scheme with standard contracts ensuring a return on investment for those who allow solar panel installation on their roofs.

ZISEC representatives met with Glen View residents on Tuesday to discuss project details.

PGI chairperson, Paul Tungwarara, said residents’ participation was key to the project’s success.

“This project is a Presidential Solar Scheme that is going to be done under ZISEC which is going to be involved together with Prevail Group,” Tungwarara said.

“We are going to generate solar from the rooftops and put the electricity into the grid and eradicate load shedding in the specific areas where we are installing the solar system.”

He said with residents’ approval secured, the project was set to progress quickly.

Tungwarara outlined plans to target 400 houses initially.

“The project will also create local employment opportunities, with residents being trained to install the solar panels.

“Landlords who participate will receive a token of appreciation for their contribution to generating electricity for the national grid,” he added.

Zimbabweans are turning to cheap residential solar installations importing the requirements from China due to the crippling energy crisis.

The country’s power shortages are not only the byproduct of a drought.

They are a result of years of inadequate investment in electricity generation and a growing urban population.