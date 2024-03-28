Source: TelOne remembers Chikurubi inmates –Newsday Zimbabwe

TelOne Head of Corporate Communications Melody Harry

TELONE donated essentials which include groceries and reusable sanitary wear to prisoners at Chikurubi Female Prison on Tuesday.

TelOne head of corporate communications Melody Harry said the telecommunications company wanted to give hope to the inmates.

“We decided to donate to the female inmates as we are in the women’s month,” Harry said.

“We decided to visit Chikurubi Women Prison as a way of showing love to our female inmates so that they know that they are still being loved and giving them hope that it’s not the end of life being in prison.”

“We decided to donate sanitary pads because we felt that it was a need for the inmates and also for their own hygiene.”

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services chief correctional officer Lizzy Manyangadze encouraged other corporates to emulate TelOne.

“The donation proves to us that society has not abandoned inmates, for they are just the same as us, and being here is just a way to correct their mistakes,” she said.

“As you visit and donate here, this will improve their mental health as they will feel loved, and they will know that there are people out there who love them.

“These are our relatives; they need support.

“They are getting rehabilitation and empowerment skills that will allow them to integrate well into society.”