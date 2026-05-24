Only two of the 50 passengers had valid passports.

Source: 48 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals intercepted in Limpopo

South African law enforcement authorities intercepted 48 undocumented foreign nationals at the Polokwane Traffic Control Centre in Limpopo after stopping two minibuses travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng.

The taxis were stopped on Friday, 23 May 2026.

Only two of the 50 passengers had valid passports, prompting immigration officials to initiate deportation procedures.

Routine operation

According to the , the vehicles were stopped during a routine operation, which led to the activation of immigration authorities on site. Both minibuses were impounded for allegedly breaching operating licence conditions.

Department spokesperson Mashudu Mabata said the first minibus, carrying 27 passengers, had only one passenger with a valid passport, while the second vehicle, carrying 23 passengers, also had only one valid passport holder on board.

“The Immigration team was immediately activated and is currently on site processing the 48 individuals found to be in the country illegally, in line with deportation procedures,” Mabata said.

Deportation

He confirmed that the group will be removed from the country through formal deportation processes.

“The group will be escorted back to Beitbridge border for deportation in line with legal requirements. Both minibuses have been impounded for contravening the conditions of their operating licences.”

The Department of Transport and Community Safety emphasised that it will continue working with law enforcement agencies to protect commuters, enforce immigration laws and uphold road safety regulations.

Cross-border movement

The interception highlights ongoing challenges around cross‑border movement and compliance with immigration laws. Limpopo, which borders Zimbabwe, has seen repeated operations targeting undocumented migration and unlicensed transport operators.

Officials say such measures are necessary to safeguard commuters, ensure road safety, and maintain adherence to South Africa’s immigration framework.

The department reiterated its commitment to intensifying enforcement operations along major transport routes, particularly the busy N1 corridor, which remains a focal point for cross‑border traffic.