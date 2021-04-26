Source: $800 00 lawsuit for mining firm | The Herald

Herald Reporter

A mining syndiacate which recently suffered a huge blow after Mashonaland West Provincial Mining Director established that it had no mining title over gold-rich Jamcro Mine is facing more agony as it is now saddled with a $800 000 lawsuit.

Lawyers representing Family Mining Syndicate are now demanding $800 000 from D S Mining Syndicate in wasted legal costs after the latter withdrew its court case it had instituted.

This was after D S Mining Syndicate lost its bid to control Jamcro Mine to Mr Spencer Tshuma of Family Mining Syndicate.

“As you are fully aware, the matter was struck off the roll and your client subsequently withdrew same and tendered our clients wasted costs,” wrote Mavhunga and Associates, lawyers representing Family Mining Syndicate to D S Mining Syndicate’s legal practitioners.

“We estimate our costs of suit together with Advocates fees at ZW$800,000 which we hereby advise your client to pay in full, failing which we shall shortly commence taxation process.”

The lawyers also raised concern over a recent letter of complaint written by D.S Mining Syndicate to Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

In the letter, the syndicate accuses four Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detectives for allegedly “taking the law into their own hands against a High Court order.”

It was alleged that Spencer Tshuma was a gold invader who had hired police officers from Chegutu CID mineral to help him to grab mining ore.

Family Mining Syndicate contended that the allegations are malicious and false given that Mr Tshuma, of Family Mining Syndicate was the holder of Jamcro Mine.

“Please note that our client reserves the right to institute proceedings against the author of your malicious and misleading letter as we believe this to be an abuse of privilege,” the law firm wrote.

Family Mining Syndicates claim comes after Provincial Mining Director Mashonaland West Ms Sibongile Mpindiwa on March 22 wrote to Officer Commanding ZRP CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit, urging the unit to investigate D.S Mining Syndicate.

This followed allegations that the syndicate had started mining, setting up hammer mills and erecting security fences within Jamcro Mines with no valid certificate of registration.

Mpindiwa recognised Albert Tewende, director of Queensdale Mining Pvt Ltd and Mr Tshuma as the registered holder of Jamcro.

“Can you please investigate above allegations, if true stop all illegal mining within Jamcro 30 Mine registration Number 1262 and Jamcro Mine registration Number 16507 as D.S Mining Syndicate is an applicant hence has no mining rights to exercise,” Mpindiwa wrote.

She also directed that the legitimate holders of rights be allowed to enjoy their mining extraction without any disruptions by removing all equipment set up and security fence and personnel.