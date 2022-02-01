Source: Another cyclone to hit Zim | Newsday (News)

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Climate Services Centre (CSC) has warned of an impending tropical storm, Cyclone Batsirai, which is evolving from the south-west Indian Ocean, in the next three days.

In a statement yesterday, CSC said heavy rainfall was expected in some Sadc countries due to tropical Cyclone Batsirai.

“The tropical Cyclone Batsirai is evolving over the south-west Indian Ocean and is likely to affect Mauritius during the next three days,” the statement read.

“Heavy rainfall is expected over other regions due to tropical Cyclone Batsirai and active weather systems. It is expected to first affect Rodrigues and then St Brandon (Mauritius) later today (yesterday).

“The cyclone is evolving in a favourable environment and is expected to intensify further into an intense tropical cyclone and affect mainland Mauritius between February 1 and 2, 2022.”

Other parts of the Sadc region likely to experience increased rainfall in the next couple of days to include Comoros, Seychelles, Malawi, Namibia, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The Sadc CSC urged metrological and hydrological service providers to monitor the events and update relevant institutions such as disaster risk management agencies in member States to support preparedness and response measures to protect lives and property.

Last week, another tropical storm Cyclone Ana hit the Sadc region, causing destruction of infrastructure in Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Madagascar.