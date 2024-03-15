Source: Army school expels Gr 6 pupil over uncut hair –Newsday Zimbabwe

A PRIMARY school in Bulawayo has expelled a Grade 6 pupil over uncut hair.

The pupil was given her marching orders two days ago.

NewsDay has it on good authority that on Tuesday, Indlovu Iyanyathela Primary School head Themba Siziba called the girl’s father and told him not to bother himself by sending his daughter to the school.

Indlovu Iyanyathela Primary School is situated at Khumalo Barracks, formerly Brady Barracks, in Paddonhurst, Bulawayo.

Siziba asked the girl’s father if he had taken note of his daughter’s hair and that she was supposed to have it cut.

Siziba said there seemed to be some “resistance” since last year to have her hair cut.

“Before the end of this week, please come and get her transfer letter so that she goes to another school when she can do as she pleases,” he told the girl’s father.

“We want to register pupils here for the Grade 7 classes, but we are not going to register her. I am done with you.

“Don’t bother sending her to this school ever again, she can go to other schools, but not here.

“We have rules here and those rules should be followed.”

When the girl’s father told Siziba that “you don’t have to be emotional,” the latter exploded, an audio recording in possession of NewsDay revealed.

“We gave you a grace period, but here you are telling me about my being emotional. In fact, no one came to me to discuss this issue despite repeated efforts to engage you.”

The girl’s father countered the claim saying he had sent a letter from the doctor which stated that his daughter should not have her hair cut.

He said the letter was handed over to her class teacher.

NewsDay is in possession of the letter, written by one Dr Kuravone of Mpilo Central Hospital and dated March 15, 2022.

It read: “This is to confirm that the above-named is being managed at our hospital for a condition associated with exposure (to) the sun. Based on our investigations, she is at an increased risk of developing pigmentosa and we see it fit that as part of the protection from the condition, she should not be bald or cut her hair.”

Retinitis pigmentosa is a rare, inherited degenerative eye disease that causes sever vision impairment, according to an internet search on Mayo Clinic website.

But a recommendation letter by Siziba for the girl, signed and stamped on June 16, 2023 described the pupil as “very disciplined”.

It read: “This letter serves to confirm that XXX XXX XXX attended Indlovu Iyanyathela Primary School from 2019 to 2023. According to our records, her date of birth is 29/05/12.

“XXX proved beyond doubt that she is a very disciplined and good child who was committed to her work. She always does her work diligently without challenges.

“She attended school lessons every day and performed very well in her studies. The school strongly recommends that she is given any assistance needed.”

Siziba did not respond to questions sent to him via WhatsApp and text message when sought for a comment, despite repeated calls to his mobile number.

The WhatsApp message only had one tick, but the text message showed that it had been delivered.

His boss, a Major Mabika, also did not respond to a WhatsApp message, despite the message double-ticking.

His mobile phone number was not going through.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro curtly said: “Let us investigate.”