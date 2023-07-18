Source: ARTUZ demands early schools closure as intimidation and threats escalate
The union wants schools closed on 18 July, arguing that schools are no longer safe for teachers, students, or property, given the increasing number of reports of teacher intimidation.
The second term of schools will end on August 3, 2023, and reopen on September 4, 2023.
“The proposal has been necessitated by escalating political conflict ahead of the August 23 elections 2023. The conflict has also spilt into schools and politicians tussle for political power,” wrote ARTUZ National Secretary Robson Chere to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Tumisang Thabela on July 12, 2023.
Chere cited examples of the reports ARTUZ received from teachers such as an incident that occurred on July 4, 2023 at Chidoma Primary School, where the headmaster ordered all students to return home to make way for a Zanu PF rally.
“All Chidoma Primary School learners were ordered by one head Assa Moyo to go back home at exactly 08.30 hours because there was a Zanu PF rally at Chidoma dip tank. The Grade 7 classroom was used as the caucus room for Zanu PF officials,” Chere said.
“ECD A classroom was used as the kitchen. At the rally, Zanu PF Midlands Vice Chairman, one Chiherenge ordered all school heads that no school learners must pay fees until voting day. All teachers were ordered to go to the rally.”
Chere said teachers could not take videos for fear of victimisation.
The other report was about an individual who refused to vacate the school accommodation, claiming he was an agricultural officer.
“We are having problems at our school. We have someone residing at our school, anoti iye mudhomeni (he is claiming to be an agricultural officer) and is refusing to vacate the school accommodation. Staff are having problems with accommodation,” Chere cited.
“Parikuuya zvekare munwe munhu anoti ndeve FAZ achiitisa musangano yeZanu PF pachikoro and the school is well fenced hameno ( another individual claims he is from Forever Associate Zimbabwe – FAZ a private organisation linked to the intelligence sector) and hold Zanu PF meetings in the school. Sir we need your help before we are terrorised.”
ARTUZ claimed to have received 567 reports of such worrying content from different schools across the country.
“ We hope your good office will protect the teacher, learners and the whole ecosystem by allowing an early school closure,” Chere said.
Reached for comment, Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro, said he saw the ARTUZ letter on social media.
“No I can’t confirm (if the education ministry received the letter). We did not receive it. I said I saw it on social media,” saying schools will stick to the usual school calendar.
