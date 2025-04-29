Man helping motorist to locate his lost keys drove off in Toyota Prado after finding the keys

Source: Bad Samaritan charged with vehicle theft after finding lost keys – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A man recruited by a motorist to help him find lost car keys has been charged with vehicle theft after driving off once he located the keys, police said.

The owner of the Toyota Prado vehicle had been watching football at Zindoga in Waterfalls, Harare, on April 26 when he misplaced his car keys.

“The complainant requested the suspect to assist him to look for his keys which he had misplaced. The suspect found the keys and quietly went to the car and drove off. We have since recovered the stolen vehicle,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

The suspect has been named as Tinos Matsika, 19.