Ibhetshu likaZulu has condemned the Minister of Local Government Daniel Garwe, for reprimanding Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart over his meeting with King Bulelani Khumalo, whom traditional leaders regard as the cultural monarch of the Ndebele people.

In a strongly worded statement issued this week, Ibhetshu LikaZulu described the Minister’s letter to the Mayor as “an insult not only to an individual but to the entire Ndebele nation.”

“The Minister’s comments are not just directed at the Mayor, they are a direct affront to our King and our people,” said Mbuso Fuzwayo, Secretary-General of Ibhetshu LikaZulu. “Such contempt reflects a broader disregard for our history, our heroes, and our cultural future.”

King Bulelani, one of the claimants to the throne, a descendant of King Lobengula, was identified through a traditional selection process involving cultural experts and members of the royal family.

“King Bulelani is not self-appointed. His recognition followed a rigorous and culturally legitimate process,” said Fuzwayo. “To treat him as illegitimate is both ahistorical and deeply disrespectful.”

Mayor Coltart’s decision to meet the King, the group said, was entirely appropriate given Bulawayo’s origins as the capital of the Ndebele Kingdom.

“It would be a betrayal of the people who elected him if the Mayor ignored their cultural heritage under the guise of political correctness,” Fuzwayo added.

The group further criticised what it described as ongoing efforts to delegitimise Ndebele kingship and erase the legacy of King Lobengula.

“No political actor in present-day Zimbabwe can claim the courage, resistance and sacrifice exhibited by King Lobengula,” said Fuzwayo. “Any effort to erase that history is a failed project.”

Ibhetshu LikaZulu also raised concern about the continued marginalisation of the Ndebele people, citing the legacy of the Gukurahundi atrocities and the rejection of Ndebele kingship recognition during the drafting of Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution.

“We have not forgotten. We continue to demand respect, dignity and the recognition of our cultural and historical identity,” Fuzwayo said.

He also rejected any notion that state approval is needed for cultural practices.

“When the time comes for the coronation of our King, the government will be informed, not consulted. Our cultural sovereignty does not and will not depend on validation from political authorities,” he said.

The organisation reiterated its call for constitutional respect and cultural freedom.

“The cultural rights of the Ndebele people, including the right to freely associate and to honour our heritage, are enshrined in the Constitution,” Fuzwayo added. “We remain unwavering in defence of our King, our culture and our identity.”