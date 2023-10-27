Source: Beatrice Mtetwa Withdraws As Marry Mubaiwa’s Lawyer Citing Court Unfairness

Beatrice Mtetwa withdrew herself from being Marry Mubaiwa’s lawyer in a case she is being accused of trying to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, appeared in court facing charges of attempting to kill her estranged husband but Mtetwa was unhappy with the manner in which the case was being handled. She then withdrew her services.

According to NewsDay, the court then asked Mubaiwa if she was comfortable proceeding without her lawyer, to which she responded for the magistrate to do as they wished. Mtetwa had requested a postponement, citing Mubaiwa’s pain from a leg surgery, but the court adjourned for about 20 minutes and asked Mubaiwa to provide medical documents.