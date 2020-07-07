Breaking: Chamisa’s mother dies 

0

Source: Breaking: Chamisa’s mother dies – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE MDC Alliance has been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Ambuya Chamisa, mother to party president Nelson Chamisa.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere announced the death this evening.

“It is with great sadness that the MDC Alliance announces the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of MDC Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa. Ambuya Chamisa passed suddenly in the late afternoon of July 6 at her home in Gutu,” Mahere said in a statement.

She said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Related posts:

  1. MDC Alliance turns focus to 2023 
  2. MDC Alliance Leader Nelson Chamisa’s mother dies 
  3. 15 MPs defy Chamisa, troop back to Parliament
  4. We can’t breathe: Chamisa
  5. Khupe plots MDC bloodbath
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *